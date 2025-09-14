NextDecade Corporation $NEXT Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 215,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. NextDecade Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

