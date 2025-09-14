Rubicon Water (ASX:RWL) Insider Anthony (Tony) Morganti Buys 130,000 Shares

Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Morganti acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 per share, with a total value of A$23,400.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Rubicon Water Company Profile

Rubicon Water Limited designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains irrigation automation software and hardware in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers network control solutions, such as total channel control, low energy pipeline, site management, and water and energy efficiency solutions; flow, water level, and climate measurement solutions; and operations software solutions.

