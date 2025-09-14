Insider Selling: CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) COO Sells $173,954.76 in Stock

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $173,954.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 176,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,134.90. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Hurlburt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of CorMedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $537,862.68.

Shares of CRMD opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. CorMedix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.76.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. D Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. D. Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $92,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

