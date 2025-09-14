Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

ADP opened at $293.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

