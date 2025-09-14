Elizabeth O’callahan Sells 1,000 Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.