Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc Acquires 1,803 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 1,803 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $24,052.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,457,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,117,780.70. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 13,541 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $179,959.89.

On Monday, August 25th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 1,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $19,650.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $52,360.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 10,560 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $132,422.40.

On Monday, August 18th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 20,047 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $250,988.44.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 1,473 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $18,957.51.

On Thursday, August 7th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 25,104 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $319,071.84.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 22,085 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $287,325.85.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 26,117 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $342,655.04.

On Monday, August 4th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 23,703 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $308,139.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.87. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

