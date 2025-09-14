Insider Selling: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells 4,214 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Layton sold 4,214 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 159,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,981.76. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT opened at $6.65 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 433,827 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 131.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

