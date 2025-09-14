Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 39,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

