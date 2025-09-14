Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

