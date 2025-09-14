Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,573,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 4,567,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.28 on Friday. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Talon Metals Company Profile
