Short Interest in EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Declines By 43.8%

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 78,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 138,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMX shares. Zacks Research raised EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMX Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $4.19 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $456.37 million, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 97.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

