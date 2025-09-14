Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shimmick

In other Shimmick news, Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $30,640.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,125,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,135,262.28. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,101 shares of company stock valued at $493,644. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shimmick stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.13% of Shimmick worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Trading Up 1.3%

About Shimmick

Shares of SHIM stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

