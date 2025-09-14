Osprey Private Wealth LLC Buys 330 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.59. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

