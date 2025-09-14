FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF opened at $1.70 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
