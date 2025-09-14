FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF opened at $1.70 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

