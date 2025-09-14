Alan Ka Ming Lau Sells 11,320 Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $351,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,248,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $130,660,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $101,433,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $65,751,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

