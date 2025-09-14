Insider Selling: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ExlService Trading Down 1.2%

EXLS stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after buying an additional 1,943,471 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,537,000 after buying an additional 357,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after buying an additional 3,063,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,583,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,914,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,746,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

