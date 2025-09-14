James Burke Sells 43,074 Shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $209.67 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 19,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.