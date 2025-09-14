Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 16,573 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,344.85. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,634,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,192,561.55. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $363,377.50.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,212 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $369,254.64.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,440 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $355,168.80.

On Friday, August 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $356,800.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,032 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,443.52.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,815 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $275,971.75.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,509 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $271,252.41.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 444.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 856.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

