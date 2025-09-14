Insider Selling: Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Insider Sells 4,542 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$261,165.00.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$58.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.67.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

