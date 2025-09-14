Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Director Larry Minoru Okada Sells 105,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Larry Minoru Okada sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,500.75. This trade represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Larry Minoru Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Larry Minoru Okada sold 225,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total value of C$497,250.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SCZ opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.34.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

