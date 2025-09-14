SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Director Carol Brown Sells 937 Shares

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) Director Carol Brown sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 543.0%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -572.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 149.6% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

