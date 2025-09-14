Larry Goldberg Sells 100,000 Shares of Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 5.7%

MGA opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

