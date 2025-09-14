Larry Goldberg Sells 100,000 Shares of Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position.
Mega Uranium Stock Down 5.7%
MGA opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
