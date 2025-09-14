Insider Buying: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Buys 12,800 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Duggan bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $189,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,520,280. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $14.52 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 788,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

