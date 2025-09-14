Insider Buying: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Buys 12,800 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Duggan bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $189,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,520,280. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $14.52 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
