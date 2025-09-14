Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CAO Sells $65,792.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $65,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,552. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Matt Brandwein sold 1,803 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,848.00.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,567,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

