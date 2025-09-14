First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Roderick Todd, Jr. Sells 1,679 Shares

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) Director Roderick Todd, Jr. sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $47,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,248. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Community Trading Down 0.7%

FCCO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. First Community Corporation has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Community by 193.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 559,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 103.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 88,807 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 36.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

