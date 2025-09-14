David Williams Purchases 31,000 Shares of PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider David Williams purchased 31,000 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.39 per share, with a total value of A$42,935.00.
David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, David Williams acquired 37,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,985.00.
PolyNovo Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.
PolyNovo Company Profile
PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyNovo
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.