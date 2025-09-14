Carbine Resources (ASX:CRB) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Carbine Resources Limited (ASX:CRB – Get Free Report) insider Brett Grosvenor bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Carbine Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for silica sand and other minerals. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Muchea West Silica Sand project comprising a granted exploration licence and a mining licence application covering a land area of 102 square kilometre located to the north of Perth.

