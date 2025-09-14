Stephen Harrison Acquires 250,000 Shares of Omega Oil & Gas (ASX:OMA) Stock

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Harrison bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00.

Omega Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $127.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19.

Omega Oil & Gas Company Profile

Omega Oil & Gas Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in two exploration permits, Authorities to Prospect 2037 and 2038; and Petroleum Lease 17, a petroleum lease in the Surat-Bowen Basin located in South-East Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

