Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) & T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Head to Head Analysis

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and T-Mobile US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US $81.40 billion 3.34 $11.34 billion $10.60 22.80

Analyst Recommendations

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and T-Mobile US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 T-Mobile US 1 12 9 3 2.56

T-Mobile US has a consensus target price of $258.02, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given T-Mobile US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US 14.53% 19.68% 5.78%

Volatility and Risk

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.