Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,816 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.