Financial Comparison: Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) vs. Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 4 6 0 2.60 Petrofac 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and Petrofac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Petrofac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Petrofac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.65 billion 4.29 $244.23 million $0.74 59.18 Petrofac $2.50 billion 0.05 -$505.00 million N/A N/A

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petrofac.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 8.21% -6.16% 1.95% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kinetik beats Petrofac on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.