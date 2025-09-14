Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,407 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 505,807 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2,074.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 415,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 396,820 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 298,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,958,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163,633 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.9%

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.