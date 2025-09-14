Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODYY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
