Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hayward by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hayward by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 139,896 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

