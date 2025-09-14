Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Receives $79.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

