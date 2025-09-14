Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Capital Southwest worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

