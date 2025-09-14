Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $52.69

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.8542.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

