Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

