Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 16,604 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,419,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,560,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $48.46 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.