Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMR. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0543 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

