Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.15 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.