Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after buying an additional 268,847 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,374,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.