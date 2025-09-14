Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF $IBTI

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 198,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.40 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0744 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

