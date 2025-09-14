Park National Corp OH Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $366.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.59.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

