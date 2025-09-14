Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $219.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $202.96 and a 1-year high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

