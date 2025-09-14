Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF $DSTL Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,325 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.16% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $57.65 on Friday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

