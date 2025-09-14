Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Target were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

