Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,334,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.