Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $528,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

