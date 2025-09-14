Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,280 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

